Man in hospital after Rosemont stabbing
A 20-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed following an altercation involving several people overnight in Rosemont.
Police were called to the intersection of Beaubien Street and 30 Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, where they located the victim.
He was stabbed in the upper and lower body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Brabant said the victim is known to police and he is not co-operating with the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
