Little girl’s best friend: a dog bit a man and prevented an abduction, police say

Talk about a little girl’s best friend.

A 10-year-old girl’s dog became a hero last Friday when it helped to prevent an abduction in Woodbridge, Va., about 36 kilometres from Washington, D.C.

The girl was walking her dog in the 1800-block of Heather Glen Court, a residential area, when a man came up and grabbed her arm, the Prince William County Police Department said in a news release.

The dog bit the man before he let her go and then left on foot.

READ MORE: No barks about it: N.B. dog hailed as hero after helping save cat in storm drain

Police hadn’t found the suspect as of Wednesday, but they described him as a Hispanic male, 5’3″ tall, with a thin build and weighing 145 lbs.

He had short brown hair, a goatee, and was wearing a white striped shirt and light-coloured long pants, the department said.