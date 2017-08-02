Summerland woman falls ill after swim in Okanagan Lake, mayor insists water safe

A Summerland woman said she and her eight-month-old Yorkie Shih Tzu puppy became violently ill after swimming in Okanagan Lake at the Peach Orchard dog park in Summerland two weeks ago.

“Her and I went in the water to cool off and go for a swim,” said dog owner Dallas Gambell.

“I became violently ill, I was doubled over like somebody punched me in the stomach and I couldn’t stop throwing up,” she said. “When I got home the house was full of diarrhea everywhere from my dog.”

Gambell believed elevated levels of bacteria in Okanagan Lake was the cause of their misfortune.

“Obviously there is something here, they should be testing more than the basic tests that they’re doing,” she said.

Gambell posted signs around town looking for others who may have also gotten sick after swimming in Okanagan Lake.

“There are other people getting sick, I’ve spoken to many of them,” she said.

But Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman insisted testing results show acceptable levels of bacteria for human health.

“We can only go by the test results and the levels are at a safe zone for use of our beaches for swimming,” he said.

Juliana Gola with the environmental health department of the Interior Health Authority warned there is the potential risk of encountering contaminants in recreational water, especially given this year’s unprecedented high water levels.

“Recent flood activity has brought with it a high level of organic material into the lake which can allow for the growth of bacteria, parasites, and algae,” she said. “It is not advisable at any time to ingest untreated surface water from lakes, rivers, et cetera. due to potential contamination.”

Gambell wants action to be taken.

“It would be good to put up warning signs and possibly shut the beach,” she said.

But officials stressed they’d let the public know about possible health risks through posted signage.

As for Gambell and Ella, they’re staying away from the water for now, trying to recuperate.

“I’ve been so sick and I’m not better and my dog is getting worse,” she said.