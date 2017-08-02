3 men convicted of first-degree murder of Shawn Douglas appealing convictions

The three men convicted of killing a 54-year-old pipefitter are all appealing their convictions.

In June, a jury found Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Joshua Wilson, 26, guilty of the first-degree murder of Shawn Douglas back in August 2014.

Court heard from dozens of witnesses throughout the almost six-week trial that Peepeetch, Thompson and Wilson targeted and robbed Douglas of his cash, unlawfully confined him and beat him with hammers in a bush near Zehner, Sask.

In the notice of appeal filed earlier this week, the three men claim there were errors made during the trial. They want the guilty conviction quashed and a new trial ordered.

Peepeetch filed his appeal on his own. His handwritten appeal claims there was a lack of proper representation by his lawyer.

He also claims the prosecution used “unfair tactics”. As well, jury members were allowed to see him being escorted into court with shackles and handcuffs, creating bias.

Peepeetch currently does not have a layer and according to the document, he intends to arrange for legal representation.

In Wilson’s appeal notice, his lawyer Kevin Hill claims the trial judge, Justice Janet McMurtry, erred in allowing prejudicial evidence into trial and erred in failing to instruct the jury to all appropriate lesser offences, including attempted murder.

“Given the nature of the conviction, we felt that it was required that we have the court of appeal review the situation and we will be making further submissions in court on the points that we raised in our notice,” Hill told Global News.

Thompson’s lawyer, Kathy Hodgson-Smith said her client is appealing on the grounds that McMurtry failed to allow an adjournment to have a mental health assessment done. The assessment would have determined Thompson’s intent that night.

His appeal also points to an error in allowing prejudicial evidence as well as gang evidence into trial.

Thompson also said McMurtry failed to instruct the jury about the lesser included offences, including attempted murder.

If Saskatchewan’s highest court decides that a new trial is warranted, Wilson and Thompson wish to be tried by judge and jury. Peepeetch said he wants to be tried by judge alone.