CEO ‘more confident than ever’ of ‘great future for Northlands’

As Tim Reid outlined the successes of this year’s K-Days festival, he was once again asked about about the future of Northlands.

“I’ve spent three years having these conversations about: what’s the future of Northlands?” the president and CEO said Wednesday.

“I feel more confident than ever before that there is a great future for Northlands.

“I think we’ve worked really hard with the City of Edmonton, as well as others, to find a path… There’s a lot of change on the horizon, not only for us, but for other organizations.

“If this K-Days showed us anything, it’s that you have an organization that can recover from significant challenges organizationally, significant event challenges, and still deliver over 800,000 visitors, I think to the credit of our people.”

When the Edmonton Oilers moved from Rexall Place to Rogers Place downtown, Northlands lost a big tenant.

That means K-Days is one of the most important revenue-generators for Northlands.

This summer’s K-Days welcomed 13,000 more visitors through the midway gates than last year, Northlands said Monday. The total attendance for the 2017 fair was 816,250.

Reid said factors that likely helped boost attendance were the rodeo, concert series, pow wow and Pride Day.

In 2016, attendance at K-Days was up 2.3 per cent over 2015 to reach 803,087 total guests.

Next year, K-Days will take place from July 20 to 29.