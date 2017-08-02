Spartacat, Senators donate $10K to Kingston YMCA

The Kingston YMCA was the beneficiary of a $10,000 donation from the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday morning.

Spartacat — the NHL team’s mascot — along with other representatives from the Sens were on hand for the event.

The money will go towards helping underprivileged youth attend summer camps.

“Some of these kids can’t afford to come,” Mary Kloosterman, CEO of Kingston YMCA said. “This goes directly to help support children who can’t afford the full fee.”

This is the third consecutive year the Senators have made a donation to the Kingston YMCA.

“We love supporting corporations and associations that help and encourage youth to do active things and be outside and improve their social skills,” Barry Seller, Manager of SENS Rinks and Community Programs said.

“The YMCA of Kingston is obviously a great fit for us,” he added.

Similar donations were made to the Brockville and Belleville YMCAs on Wednesday.