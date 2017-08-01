Man dies in hospital after RCMP called to altercation in northern Saskatchewan

Pelican Narrows RCMP say they have laid charges after launching a homicide investigation in northern Saskatchewan.

At around 4 p.m. CT on July 29, police were called to a complaint of a man in medical distress after an altercation with another man outside a business in Pelican Narrows.

Upon arrival, officers found an injured 25-year-old man and he was taken to hospital. The man was later airlifted to a Saskatoon hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP have not released the name of the deceased but said he is from Pelican Narrows.

As a result of the investigation, Brennan Lee Cook, 22, was arrested without incident on Monday.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said the two individuals were known to each other.

Cook, from Southend, is charged with manslaughter and breach of probation. Arrangements are being made for him to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Pelican Narrows is approximately 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.