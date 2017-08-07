Those Old Radio Shows August 7 – 13
Mon, Aug 7
Hour 1: Barry Craig – Murder in Wax X Minus 1 – Wherever You May Be Ep. 57
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Hurricane The Cisco Kid – Stagecoach Race at Skeleton Bend
Tue, Aug 8
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Remember the Night N/A
Hour 2: 21st Precinct – Mrs. Weald Confesses Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Shifty Looker Matter
Wed, Aug 9
Hour 1: The Aldrich Family – Carrier Pigeons Suspense – The 13th Sound
Hour 2: Escape – Macao Jack Benny – Lady Millicent’s Husband
Thu, Aug 10
Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Rendezvous with Satan Dragnet – The Big Mug
Hour 2: Cavalcade of America – I Sing a New World The Silent Men – The Big Kill Ep. 15
Fri, Aug 11
Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Man without a Country The Saint – The Train
Sat, Aug 12
Hour 1: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wrong Doctor Matter The Great Gildersleeve – Labor Trouble
Hour 2: Barry Craig – Death and the Purple Cow Gunsmoke – The Gentleman
Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Delta Belle Hijack Escape – The Earth Men
Sun, Aug 13
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The White Suit Ep. 18 Have Gun Will Travel – About Face
Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Mustache Bulldog Drummond – Murder in Ring
Hour 3: Calling All Cars – The Rope Bound Truck Gunsmoke – The Joke’s on Us
