August 7, 2017 4:00 am
Updated: August 7, 2017 4:09 am

Those Old Radio Shows August 7 – 13

Mon, Aug 7

Hour 1: Barry Craig – Murder in Wax     X Minus 1 – Wherever You May Be Ep. 57 
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Hurricane     The Cisco Kid – Stagecoach Race at Skeleton Bend

Tue, Aug 8

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Remember the Night     N/A
Hour 2: 21st Precinct – Mrs. Weald Confesses     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Shifty Looker Matter 

Wed, Aug 9

Hour 1: The Aldrich Family – Carrier Pigeons     Suspense – The 13th Sound
Hour 2: Escape – Macao     Jack Benny – Lady Millicent’s Husband 

Thu, Aug 10

Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Rendezvous with Satan     Dragnet – The Big Mug 
Hour 2: Cavalcade of America – I Sing a New World     The Silent Men – The Big Kill Ep. 15

Fri, Aug 11

Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Man without a Country     The Saint – The Train

Hour 2: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Idol     The Lone Ranger – Siege of Fort Mason

Sat, Aug 12

Hour 1: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wrong Doctor Matter     The Great Gildersleeve – Labor Trouble       
Hour 2: Barry Craig – Death and the Purple Cow     Gunsmoke – The Gentleman   
Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Delta Belle Hijack     Escape – The Earth Men   

Sun, Aug 13

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The White Suit Ep. 18     Have Gun Will Travel – About Face   
Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Mustache     Bulldog Drummond – Murder in Ring
Hour 3: Calling All Cars – The Rope Bound Truck     Gunsmoke – The Joke’s on Us
