Those Old Radio Shows August 7 – 13

Hour 1: Barry Craig – Murder in Wax X Minus 1 – Wherever You May Be Ep. 57

Hour 2: Jack Benny – Hurricane The Cisco Kid – Stagecoach Race at Skeleton Bend

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Remember the Night N/A

Hour 2: 21st Precinct – Mrs. Weald Confesses Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Shifty Looker Matter

Hour 1: The Aldrich Family – Carrier Pigeons Suspense – The 13th Sound

Hour 2: Escape – Macao Jack Benny – Lady Millicent’s Husband

Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Rendezvous with Satan Dragnet – The Big Mug

Hour 2: Cavalcade of America – I Sing a New World The Silent Men – The Big Kill Ep. 15

Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Man without a Country The Saint – The Train



Hour 2: Hancock's Half Hour – The Idol The Lone Ranger – Siege of Fort Mason

Hour 1: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wrong Doctor Matter The Great Gildersleeve – Labor Trouble

Hour 2: Barry Craig – Death and the Purple Cow Gunsmoke – The Gentleman

Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Delta Belle Hijack Escape – The Earth Men

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The White Suit Ep. 18 Have Gun Will Travel – About Face

Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Mustache Bulldog Drummond – Murder in Ring

Hour 3: Calling All Cars – The Rope Bound Truck Gunsmoke – The Joke’s on Us