Regina providing $1M for upgrades to the Brandt Centre

City council has voted in favour of funding for Brandt Centre renovations ahead of the Memorial Cup coming to Regina in 2018.

The Queen City will contribute just over $1 million for upgrades – plus an additional $250,000 for Memorial Cup operations.

The funding will allow for a new sound system, seating, arena boards and glass.

It was announced back in February that Regina would host the 2018 Memorial Cup.

The Memorial Cup will take place in May.