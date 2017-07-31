Kingston man recovers in hospital after arrow narrowly misses his heart

A 19 year-old man is recovering from surgery at Kingston General Hospital after a hunting accident in which an arrow punctured his lower left lung and narrowly missed his heart by just a millimeter.

According to friends, Ben Crittenden, who is from the Kingston area, was hunting on a rural property near Tweed when his crossbow disengaged and hit him in the chest at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The avid hunter and former Q.E.V.I student was first rushed to Belleville General in an ambulance which was escorted by several police vehicles.

Around noon Monday, he was airlifted to K.G.H. According to social media posts from family friend Lori Bark, Crittenden is in stable condition after a successful surgery.