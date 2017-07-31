2 dead, 2 injured in seven-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Chatham

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two people are in hospital following a serious seven-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Highway 401 near Dillon Road at 4:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, a westbound tractor trailer collided with six vehicles that were stopped due to a previous motor vehicle collision.

Two passengers in a pick-up, a 42-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy from Amherstburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver and another passenger, a 12-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but their condition has since improved. The man is in serious condition while the boy has non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash left the highway closed between Bloomfield Road and Queens Line for 11 hours.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police Chatham-Kent detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS).