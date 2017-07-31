‘Strange’ notes prompt calls to Kawartha police

Kawartha Lakes Police are investigating after a mother and a daughter each received a strange letter from an unknown person on the same day.

The woman came out of a store on Kent Street West in Lindsay around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 to find a note on her car with a telephone number on it.

Police say the woman thought little of it until she was talking to her daughter later in the day and the daughter indicated that she had received the same note on her car while it was parked in the downtown area several hours later.

Police now want to speak with a man in his late 30s or early 40s with a short, slim build, short dark hair, scruffy facial hair, who was wearing jean shorts and a black T-shirt that day.

A man matching this description was observed in the area of the daughter’s car shortly before she discovered the note, which appears to have been written by the same person as the note left for her mother.

If anyone has information regarding this occurrence, they are asked to contact Kawartha Lakes Police at 705.324.5252.