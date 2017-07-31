Environment
Tropical storm Emily forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Staff The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of west-central Florida and is expected to move inland across the peninsula.

U.S. National Hurricane Center
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of west-central Florida and is expected to move inland across the peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Monday morning to near 72 kph but it’s expected to weaken do a tropical depression as it moves inland.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a section of the Florida coast from the Anclote River to Bonita Beach.

The storm is centred about  72 kilometres west-southwest of Tampa and is moving east near 13 kph. It’s expected to bring rain and wind to central and southern Florida.

