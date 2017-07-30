Diversity Gardens too expensive: Canadian Taxpayers Federation

WINNIPEG – Too much money is being spent on the Canada Diversity Gardens that will be built in Assiniboine Park, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

All three levels of government will spend $60 million on the project. Ottawa will contribute $35 million, the Manitoba government will kick in $15 million and $10 million will come from the city of Winnipeg.

“This is certainly a beautiful project but we simply don’t have the money right now and it’s time to recognize that,” said Todd MacKay, prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation.

The Diversity Gardens is the final major phase of the redevelopment of Assiniboine Park.

“It’s really going to focus on multiculturalism, bringing people together, teaching them to be good stewards of the environment and nature and good neighbours to each other so we really see it as an important project,” said Laura Curtis, with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

However, now is not the time for governments to be investing in non-essential projects, said MacKay.

“We’re borrowing money to run hospitals right now, we’re borrowing money to fix roads and at the same time Manitobans have a very heavy tax burden, we have to say no to something,” said MacKay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was part of the funding announcement for the project at Assiniboine Park on Saturday.

“It’s just going to be a fantastic draw for tourists from afar and for our local community,” said Curtis.

Construction on the Diversity Gardens has already begun. It’s expected to take around two years to build and projected to open in late 2019.