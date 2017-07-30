2 dead in separate rollovers in Saskatchewan

Two people are dead after two separate rollovers on Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan.

The first collision happened at around 2:15 p.m. CT around eight kilometres south of Big River just off Highway 55.

A 75-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The 84-year-old man driving the car was airlifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

There was also a 52-year-old man in the vehicle, who was airlifted to hospital.

All three are from Saskatoon.

The second collision happened 45 minutes later when a pick-up truck rolled over on Highway 47 south of Melville.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from the Lemberg area was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of both rollovers.