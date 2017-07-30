Canada
July 30, 2017 4:46 pm
Updated: July 30, 2017 5:24 pm

2 dead in separate rollovers in Saskatchewan

By Global News

Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in separate rollovers in Saskatchewan.

Canadian Press/File
A A

Two people are dead after two separate rollovers on Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan.

The first collision happened at around 2:15 p.m. CT around eight kilometres south of Big River just off Highway 55.

READ MORE: Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Big River First Nation

A 75-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The 84-year-old man driving the car was airlifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

There was also a 52-year-old man in the vehicle, who was airlifted to hospital.

All three are from Saskatoon.

READ MORE: No bail for accused in hit and run on Big River First Nation involving kids

The second collision happened 45 minutes later when a pick-up truck rolled over on Highway 47 south of Melville.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from the Lemberg area was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of both rollovers.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Big River
Big River RCMP
Fatal Rollover
Melville
Melville RCMP
Motor Vehicle Collision
Rollover
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
vehicle rollover

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News