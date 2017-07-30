Calgary woman dies in crash on Trans-Canada near Gleichen

A 59-year-old woman from Calgary has died following a collision on Highway 1 at the intersection of Highway 842.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

RCMP continue to investigate but say it appears a westbound SUV on Hwy 1 collided with a northbound truck.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old man from Coaldale, suffered minor injuries.

There’s still no word on what caused the crash.