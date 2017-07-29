Sports
July 29, 2017

Whitecaps blank FC Dallas

File photo. Fredy Montero scored twice to carry the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 4-0 victory over FC Dallas.

The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated FC Dallas by a score of 4-0 Saturday.

Fredy Montero scored on the penalty kick just the half, following it up with another goal.  Bernie Ibini and Nicolas Mezquida also scored for Vancouver.

The Whitecaps next head to Colorado, where they’ll face against the Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday August 5th. Kickoff is at 7 pm.

