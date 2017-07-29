Whitecaps blank FC Dallas

The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated FC Dallas by a score of 4-0 Saturday.

Fredy Montero scored on the penalty kick just the half, following it up with another goal. Bernie Ibini and Nicolas Mezquida also scored for Vancouver.

The Whitecaps next head to Colorado, where they’ll face against the Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday August 5th. Kickoff is at 7 pm.