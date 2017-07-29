Recipe: Peckinpah’s potato salad

Jesse Jobin, executive chef at Peckinpah, shares his recipe for potato salad.

Ingredients

4 lbs. Baby nugget potatoes

3 Stalks of celery (small dice)

Half bunch of green onion (thinly sliced)

75 g Shallots (small dice)

2 oz Fresh horseradish root (grated)

Quarter bunch of cilantro (chopped)

Quarter bunch of Italian flat leaf parsley (chopped)

1 oz Fresh dill (chopped)

120 ml Pickles (small dice)

90 ml Grainy Dijon mustard

30 ml Smooth Dijon mustard

250 ml Mayonnaise

30 ml Fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Boil potatoes, starting in cold water with salt, bay leaves and sage until a knife-tip pierces cleanly through, then drain.

2. Cool the potatoes down till cold then cut into small quarters, season with salt and pepper.

3. Assemble the rest of the ingredients in a bowl and mix till combined and resembles a chunky dressing.

4. Add the dressing to the potatoes and mix thoroughly. Check seasoning and let sit at least an hour to let the flavours develop.

5. Top with a dusting of smoked paprika or radish coins, or sliced green onions.

