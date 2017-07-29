Babar Books brings Harry Potter magic to life with 20th birthday bash

Babar Books in Pointe-Claire held a birthday bash Saturday to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter.

Of course, the whole affair started with a sorting hat ceremony, where participants learned which house they belonged to.

No matter if it was Slytherin or Gryffindor, the new Hogwarts students were given magical names and wands, before leaving the Muggle world behind — if only for a few hours.

As in any good school, the witches and wizards in training attended classes ranging from flying, to the history of magic, without forgetting divination and transfiguration.

Games of quidditch were played, Horcruxes hunted, and at the end of the day, Hufflepuff went home with the House Cup, with Gryffindor close behind.

Of course, no birthday would be complete without cake and candies, for the young and not-so-young.

Event organizer, Megan Byers, said the party was about more than just celebrating Harry Potter, it was about celebrating the love of reading.

“After 20 years, you’re starting to see a second generation come in and really love the books,” she said. “It’s a great series you can read with your kids when they’re a little bit younger and it’s something that they can read themselves as they get older.”