Two new ‘Harry Potter’ books will be published in October

Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series.

June 20, 2017, marked the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The British Library’s Harry Potter exhibit, A History of Magic, opens in October and runs through February 2018. In a statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Harry Potter novels will be released in conjunction with the event.

The books are titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic — The Book of the Exhibition and Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic — The Book of the Exhibition promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter’s wizarding school, Hogwarts.

Harry Potter — A Journey Through A History of Magic will touch on mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.

Both books will be published in October.

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter once news spread of the upcoming additions.

Two new Harry Potter books are being released in October. Yes. 😃 — Repello Muggletum (@TheHauntedGypsy) July 19, 2017

Two new Harry Potter books in October that’s great news — Matt Williams (@mattsm00th) July 19, 2017

OMG 2 NEW HARRY POTTER BOOKS I CANT BREATH — Laura (@LauraJeanCook) July 19, 2017

Last September, J.K. Rowling released three collections of Harry Potter stories as ebooks.

The ebooks promised to explain Rowling’s inspirations for characters and places in the world of Potter’s novels. Some of them were published on Pottermore, Rowling’s website dedicated to Harry Potter and the franchise’s fans.

The first book is Power, Politics and Pesky Poltergeists, which gives “a glimpse of the darker side of the wizarding world,” and includes the history of Azkaban prison. It also tells the story of Professor Umbridge and the friendship between Tom Marvolo Riddle and the potions master Horace Slughorn.

The second book is Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies, which tells the stories of heroic characters including Remus Lupin, Minerva McGonagall, Sybill Trelawney and Silanus Kettleburn.

The final book in the collection is Hogwarts: An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide, which tells the history of the school that Harry Potter, Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley attended.

— With files from the Associated Press