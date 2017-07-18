Entertainment
July 18, 2017 11:06 am

Daniel Radcliffe comes to aid of London tourist who was mugged

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Daniel Radcliffe attends the 'Imperium' premiere during the 12th Zurich Film Festival on September 30, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images
A A

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London on Friday, July 14.

“The victim — a man aged in his 50s — was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his bag before riding off. The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident,” Metropolitan police said in a statement.

Story continues below

Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King’s Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ 20th anniversary: 20 Potter-y things we’re thankful for

Videcette witnessed Radcliffe help out. “It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied, ‘I am,'” he told the Evening Standard. “He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help.”

He also noted that the victim was “very, very shaken up.”

READ MORE: Harry Potter prequel about Voldemort approved by Warner Bros.

A spokesperson for Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday that the Harry Potter star was present during the incident, but gave no more details because “it’s a police matter.”

The Metropolitan police force said officers were called Friday to reports of a robbery in the area, in which a man in his 50s suffered a cut to the face. There have been no arrests.

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
daniel harry potter
Daniel Radcliffe
daniel radcliffe comes to aid
daniel radcliffe harry potter
daniel radcliffe london
daniel radcliffe london tourist
daniel radcliffe mugging incident
daniel radcliffe mugging victim
daniel radcliffe robbery victim
david videcette twitter
harry potter daniel radcliffe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News