Daniel Radcliffe comes to aid of London tourist who was mugged

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London on Friday, July 14.

“The victim — a man aged in his 50s — was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his bag before riding off. The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident,” Metropolitan police said in a statement.

Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King’s Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Videcette witnessed Radcliffe help out. “It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied, ‘I am,'” he told the Evening Standard. “He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help.”

And I want to say big thank you to Daniel Radcliffe who stopped to help the guy that had been robbed. Top bloke. Some stars wouldn't have. — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) July 14, 2017

He also noted that the victim was “very, very shaken up.”

A spokesperson for Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday that the Harry Potter star was present during the incident, but gave no more details because “it’s a police matter.”

The Metropolitan police force said officers were called Friday to reports of a robbery in the area, in which a man in his 50s suffered a cut to the face. There have been no arrests.

—With files from the Associated Press