Family loses home to wildfire burning near Monte Lake

At least one house has been destroyed by the Monte Lake wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon between Vernon and Kamloops.

Adrian Conradi says his brother, sister-in-law and the couple’s two young children were away from their home on Martin Mountain when flames raced up the hill and consumed the house.

Conradi says nothing was saved and the family is still coming to grips with everything they own being burned.

The latest estimated put the wildfire size at 150 hectares and it’s 30 per cent contained.

But several dozen properties remain evacuated and more are on evacuation alert.

Sixty-six firefighters, aircraft and heavy equipment are working the fire.

The cause is under investigation but it is almost certainly person caused. Some witnesses told Global News it was started by a discarded cigarette.

