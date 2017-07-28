NSGEU to return to talks with Nova Scotia government

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) says it will be returning to talks with the provincial government in early August for its civil service bargaining unit.

Talks have been scheduled Aug. 8 and 9 between the two parties — the same days originally set for a hearing at the labour board requesting an arbitrator.

In December, the union voted 94 per cent against the most recent tentative agreement.

READ MORE: NSGEU to ask for binding arbitration in negotiations with Nova Scotia

Two months ago the union announced it was filing for arbitration after recent talks with the province had reached an impasse. The union was asking for binding arbitration which would see both parties present their demands to an arbitrator or arbitration board which renders a binding decision setting out terms of the collective agreement.

A release Friday stating the union would return to talks said the government “has assured” it would not oppose arbitration if the two conciliation dates in August “prove to be unsuccessful.”

“Up until now, we have had no indication that government is genuinely interested in reaching an agreement,” said NSGEU president Jason MacLean in the release. “By agreeing to these additional conciliation dates, we are leaving no stone unturned and taking every possible step to try and reach a fair collective agreement for our members.”

READ MORE: NSGEU says negotiations with province at standstill, files for conciliation

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has said in the past his government would not allow arbitration as a way to maintain fiscal targets. He said if any union pushed for arbitration, he would proclaim Bill 148, which would impose a wage package on the union.

Asked in May if he would proclaim the bill, McNeil had said the government would “look at our options.”

The union’s last agreement for its civil service unit expired in March 2015.