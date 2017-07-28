World
July 28, 2017 11:02 am
Updated: July 28, 2017 11:11 am

1 dead, several injured in Hamburg knife attack

By Staff The Associated Press

An elderly woman is accompanied by a firefighter after a knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, 28 July 2017. German police say one person died after a man with a knife attacked several people. The attacker was arrested.

Paul Weidenbaum/dpa via AP
A A

BERLIN – German police say one person has died after a man with a knife attacked several people at a supermarket in Hamburg.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed customers before fleeing, police said. Witnesses followed him and alerted police, who arrested him near the scene.

Police said several people suffered stab wounds and one of the victims was fatally wounded.

They said on Twitter that they don’t have information on the assailant’s motive or on the exact number of victims.

Police said there was definitely only one attacker. They added that “initial reports about robbery as a possible motive so far have not been confirmed.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Germany
Germany knife attack
Hamburg
hamburg germany
Hamburg knife attack
Hamburg Police
Knife Attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News