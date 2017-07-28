Bob Layton Editorial: Ending the photo radar controversy.

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About polygamous marriages having the same rights as same-sex unions, Tammy feels sorry for the kids.

Justin sees no problem as long as children are not being hurt.

Brad asks, “in a culture where we seem to never say “no” to personal choices, how can we say no to polygamy?”

About photo radar – Vickie would rather have that than a tax increase, because those who don’t speed, don’t have to pay.

Raminder hates the idea of photo radar and he is not a speeder.

Larry sees too many radar locations in places that have nothing to do with safety.

Patrick says, “the people who speed and then complain about tickets are the same people who complain about politicians, but don’t bother to vote.”

Norma has had a few speeding tickets but says she deserved them.

And, the last word goes to Dennis, who writes, “I would be in favour of the City declaring, with pride, that photo radar, while concentrating on high-risk locations, definitely is a cash cow aimed directly at law breakers. It allows them to make their contribution to keeping the taxes lower for the rest of us.”

“That way the controversy is over, and the great majority will be in favour,” Dennis says.

Let me know what you think about that and have a great weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.