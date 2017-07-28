3 years after woman’s death, Red Cross signs up to monitor CBSA detainees more often

The Red Cross has signed a new contract with the federal government to monitor anyone detained by border security, three and a half years after a woman died in a holding cell as she awaited deportation.

Spokesperson Nathan Huculak said the two-year agreement means the Red Cross can make more visits to detention centres and make sure detainees’ rights aren’t being violated.

“It’s more robust monitoring and reporting standards so that we’ll be able to provide a greater degree of reporting and recommendations back to the government,” he said.

“So that’s also a real benefit to this new agreement.”

This deal comes three-and-a-half years after Lucia Jimenez was found in a holding cell at YVR after she took her life while waiting to be deported to Mexico.