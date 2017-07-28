Canada
July 28, 2017 2:21 am

3 years after woman’s death, Red Cross signs up to monitor CBSA detainees more often

By Reporter  CKNW

File photo. Three and a half years after Lucia Vega Jimenez died in immigration custody, the Canadian Red Cross will be able to check in on people detained by border security.

BC Coroners Service
A A

The Red Cross has signed a new contract with the federal government to monitor anyone detained by border security, three and a half years after a woman died in a holding cell as she awaited deportation.

Spokesperson Nathan Huculak said the two-year agreement means the Red Cross can make more visits to detention centres and make sure detainees’ rights aren’t being violated.

Coverage of Lucia Jimenez on Globalnews.ca:

“It’s more robust monitoring and reporting standards so that we’ll be able to provide a greater degree of reporting and recommendations back to the government,” he said.

“So that’s also a real benefit to this new agreement.”

READ MORE: Video shows 40 minute gap before Lucia Jimenez found hanging in YVR holding cell

This deal comes three-and-a-half years after Lucia Jimenez was found in a holding cell at YVR after she took her life while waiting to be deported to Mexico.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CBSA detainees
cbsa detainees red cross
Detainee rights
Detainee rights checks by Canadian Red Cross
Lucia Jimenez
lucia jimenez death
Red Cross
red cross cbsa detainees
Red Cross check-in on detainees

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News