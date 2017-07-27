Caution urged as $10,000 reward offered for Australian woman missing near Aggasiz

Would-be searchers are being warned to be careful, as a new reward is offered for tips about an Australian woman that’s been missing near Agassiz for nearly three weeks.

Former BC Hydro CEO Jessica McDonald announced Thursday that she would offer $10,000 for tips that led to the safe return of Sophie Dowsley.

Pls RT: I'm offering $10,000 reward 4 tips/info leading 2 safe return home of Sophie Dowsley. Pls do not go 2 unsafe areas; call RCMP w/info pic.twitter.com/JmUGZi0jbi — jessica mcdonald (@jmcdonaldyvr) July 27, 2017

Search crews found personal items in the fast-moving water beneath a waterfall near Statlu lake.

Neil Brewer with Kent Harrison Search and Rescue is warning the public that the area Dowsley and her partner Gregory Tiffin vanished is treacherous.

“I want to really caution people from going anywhere near the falls looking in that canyon because it’s so dangerous and the last thing we want is to be back to that area looking for somebody else who’s lost or fallen,” he said.

Brewer said the area is out of cell phone range, and includes a 200 foot deep canyon full of rushing water that is only accessible to people with swift water and rope rescue experience.

“Once you slip, you’re in the falls, and basically you’re gone,” he said.

Tiffin’s body was located by search crews last week, and officials formally called off the search for Dowsley this week.