Body of missing Vancouver man found near Statlu Lake: RCMP

Crews have recovered the body of a missing Vancouver man but the search continues for his Australian-born girlfriend.

Gregory Tiffin and Sophie Dowsley were last spotted in Harrison Hot Springs on July 8.

On July 12, the couple’s car was found unoccupied at Statlu Lake near Chehalis. The next day search crews found personal items in the fast-moving water beneath a treacherous waterfall.

On Tuesday, RCMP located Tiffin’s remains. The search for Dowsley continues.

“All search resources remain engaged as we continue to look for the missing woman,” Cpl. Mike Rail said. “RCMP remain in close contact with the victim’s and missing woman’s families.”