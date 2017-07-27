Exhibition of Annie Leibovitz portraits now up to photographer: Art Gallery of N.S.

It’s all up to Annie Leibovitz now.

Unless the famed American photographer personally signs off on an exhibit to display her iconic portraits, they will remain in storage at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia.

Colin Stinson, a spokesman for the Halifax gallery, says they cannot show the photographs without her permission.

He says that although the gallery owns all the pieces, Leibovitz maintains the copyright for all the works.

The gallery was dealt a crushing blow this week when a federal board refused to grant the collection a certification of cultural significance, which comes with important tax incentives for donors.

It was the gallery’s fourth and final application to the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board, which once again ruled that the bulk of the photographs did not meet the criteria for outstanding significance or national importance.