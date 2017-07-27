Ontario Energy minister promotes expanded electricity program during stop in Hamilton

Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault stopped by local manufacturer A. Raymond Tinnerman Thursday morning to introduce the government’s newly expanded industrial conservation initiative.

The program proposes lower overall electricity costs to large companies when they reduce their energy consumption during peak hours.

Thibeault said eligibility is now open to those with an average monthly peak demand greater than 1 megawatt or 500 kilowatts for some businesses in the manufacturing and greenhouse sectors.

“We have over 800 companies that are involved in the ICI program, all saving about 1300 megawatts of power” he said.

“Through the energy we’re conserving through this program we’re able to defer the need to build expensive new peaking facilities in the long-term.”

By opting in, A. Raymond Tinnerman expects to save $116,000 a year on a $900,000 electricity bill.