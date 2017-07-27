Rihanna meets French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss her education fund

Rihanna has been putting in Work on her global education fund efforts.

She visited the Elysee Palace on Wednesday to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron after she appealed to him on Twitter for France to contribute to her education fund for developing countries.

READ MORE: Apple exec Eddy Cue accused of heckling Rihanna during NBA Finals

The singer was welcomed by French first lady Brigitte Macron on the steps of the presidential palace in Paris before she went inside to speak with the couple for over an hour.

“I’ve just had the most incredible meeting with the president and the first lady,” Rihanna told reporters in the Elysee’s courtyard. “They were incredibly welcoming to us.”

Rihanna, who was named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year, said the talks “focused on the topic of education from a global aspect.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Rihanna take HIV tests in Barbados for World AIDS Day

She didn’t reveal whether Macron had made a pledge to her fund, but said she was “so inspired and impressed” with his leadership.

"I just had the most incredible meeting…" @rihanna meets with French Pres. @EmmanuelMacron and First Lady of France on global education. pic.twitter.com/5feTWeXwpO — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 26, 2017

The Macrons met Rihanna in her role as head and founder of the Clara Lionel charity foundation, a non-profit organization that funds education and health programs for impoverished communities across the globe.

The 29-year-old singer is also an ambassador for Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen, two humanitarian funds with which her foundation has partnered on a multi-year initiative to support education, notably in conflict and crisis areas.

“We’re going to make a very big announcement this coming September,” Rihanna said without elaborating. She added, “We’re going to do even more work this October in Africa.”

READ MORE: Drake and Rihanna look crazy in love during L.A. performance

“I can’t wait for you guys to hear where this is going to go. But I think this is the year for education and thank you so much,” Rihanna said, before blowing a kiss to the press.

“Thank you, Mr. President, @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education!” the Work singer tweeted after the meeting.

Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education! 🇫🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 26, 2017

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals Bell’s palsy diagnosis

Macron said on Twitter after the pair met that he is “committed” to helping the 264 million children who are out of school.

“Let’s take up this challenge,” he tweeted alongside a photo of himself and Rihanna.

Earlier this week, Macron received pop singer and philanthropist Bono at the Elysee Palace for talks about poverty and educating girls and women in Africa.

WATCH BELOW: U2’s Bono meets Macron to discuss refugee crisis, education for women

In June, Rihanna also made an appeal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter. She tweeted, “@JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?”

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation? — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Trudeau responded to Rihanna’s call to action with a tweet that read, “We’ve got your back! Thanks to @mclaudebibeau who made sure girls’ education is in our feminist international development policy.”

.@rihanna we've got your back! Thanks to @mclaudebibeau who made sure girls' education is in our feminist international development policy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 26, 2017

READ MORE: On the cover of the Rolling Stone: ‘Why can’t Justin Trudeau be our president?’

The Clara Lionel Foundation says it supports and funds “innovative and effective education and health programs around the world.”

The Global Partnership for Education is in the middle of a “replenishment 2020” campaign which aims to raise US$2 billion a year by 2020. These funds will support 89 countries where 78 per cent of the world’s out-of-school population resides, according to the website.

—With files from the Associated Press