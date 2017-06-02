Apple exec Eddy Cue accused of heckling Rihanna during NBA Finals

Rihanna was one of the most vocal Cleveland Cavaliers fans at Thursday’s NBA Finals, but one fellow spectator apparently couldn’t hide his perceived annoyance at the singer’s outspokenness.

While the Work hitmaker jumped, cheered and even dabbed from her courtside seat as the Cavs took on the Golden State Warriors, some viewers noticed a heated response from Apple executive Eddy Cue, seemingly shouting: “Tell that b**** to sit down!”

Anyone else see Eddy Cue @cue say "tell that bitch to sit down" after @rihanna was cheering court side? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iwRjjYEqno — BaerFace (@BaerFace) June 2, 2017

Rihanna’s loyal fans were quick to jump in, demanding an apology from Cue and even threatening to cancel their subscriptions to Apple Music.

who tells Rihanna to sit down is the real question at hand — ⚔️🕊 (@lillacksleep) June 2, 2017

@cue don't you ever fix your non existent lips to disrespect Rihanna ever again in your life. pic.twitter.com/jLCnYjXaMy — karlie jenner. (@clapbackanna) June 2, 2017

Oh cancelling my Apple Music subscription @cue – no one yells at Rihanna, especially not a grown white man telling her to "sit down" — Eileen Carey (@eileenmcarey) June 2, 2017

Cue later addressed the alleged exchange, tweeting that he has “nothing but love” for the star and was actually talking to someone else.