Apple exec Eddy Cue accused of heckling Rihanna during NBA Finals
Rihanna was one of the most vocal Cleveland Cavaliers fans at Thursday’s NBA Finals, but one fellow spectator apparently couldn’t hide his perceived annoyance at the singer’s outspokenness.
While the Work hitmaker jumped, cheered and even dabbed from her courtside seat as the Cavs took on the Golden State Warriors, some viewers noticed a heated response from Apple executive Eddy Cue, seemingly shouting: “Tell that b**** to sit down!”
RELATED: Rihanna vs. Kevin Durant is the most important rivalry of the 2017 NBA Finals
Rihanna’s loyal fans were quick to jump in, demanding an apology from Cue and even threatening to cancel their subscriptions to Apple Music.
RELATED: The Twittersphere slams sports writer for calling Rihanna ‘fat’ in insulting column
Cue later addressed the alleged exchange, tweeting that he has “nothing but love” for the star and was actually talking to someone else.
© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.