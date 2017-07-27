Body of missing teacher recovered from creek in the Kootenays

The body of a missing teacher has been recovered from a creek in the Kootenays.

Alvin Dunic went missing in Crawford Bay on May 29 while scouting a location for his students’ field trip.

Crews were forced to abandon the search for the 57-year-old five days after he disappeared because of high water levels in the Kootenays.

The search resumed in June but there was no sign of Dunic.

On Wednesday, July 26, the Creston RCMP responded to a report of a body being found in Crawford Creek. RCMP along with Nelson Search and Rescue B.C. Ambulance attended and recovered the body.

The body was then confirmed to be Dunic.

His family has been informed of his death.