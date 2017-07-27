Wood Buffalo releasing Fort McMurray wildfire report

The Wood Buffalo Regional Municipality will release a report into 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire Thursday morning.

The report, conducted by auditing firm KPMG, is expected to examine the regional-level wildfire response and recovery. It includes surveys of residents and business owners.

The Fort McMurray wildfire destroyed about 2,400 structures.

It forced the evacuation of nearly 90,000 people as the wildfire raged.

The Alberta government commissioned reports from two independent consultants to examine firefighting and emergency response efforts into the wildfire.

Those reports, released last month, revealed there were communication breakdowns between provincial and regional fire crews – and that the municipality found out through social media the wildfire was entering Fort McMurray.

It also found contingency plans were not prioritized and there were mixed messages about whether residents should evacuate.

Mayor Melissa Blake will be joined by the interim chief administrative officer and regional emergency services fire chief to speak to the new KPMG report at 11 a.m. Thursday.

