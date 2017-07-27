Nova Scotia police chief facing sex charges due in court

The case of a Nova Scotia police chief facing several sex charges involving a 17-year-old girl is due in court today.

A lawyer for John Collyer was in Bridgewater provincial court last month when the case was adjourned for election and plea.

The police commission in Bridgewater passed a motion to suspend Collyer on May 4th, the same day it was announced he was facing charges.

Collyer was placed on administrative leave in August after the province’s Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the alleged sexual assault.

The independent police watchdog laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against Collyer over allegations dating between April 1st and July 31st of last year.

The girl was 17 at the time of the alleged offences in the Bridgewater area on Nova Scotia’s south shore.

Collyer, a 26-year veteran of the police force, had been chief for five years when the original allegations surfaced.