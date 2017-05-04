Bridgewater police chief charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation
Nova Scotia’s independent police agency charged Bridgewater Police Chief John Collyer with three sexually related offences Thursday morning.
According to the Serious Incident Response Team, Collyer faces one charge of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.
READ MORE: Bridgewater police chief placed on leave following sex assault allegations
The charges follow a nearly year-long investigation into allegations made by a 17-year-old female against a member of the Bridgewater Police Service. The offences allegedly occurred between April 1, 2016 and July 31, 2016.
Collyer has been the chief of police in Bridgewater, NS since 2011. According to Scott Feener, deputy chief of the Bridgewater police, Collyer had been placed on administrative leave by the police board August 18, 2016.
Some information related to evidence was not received until the last week of April 2017 and as a result the investigation was only completed yesterday, police said.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.