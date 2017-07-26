Portion of Highway 16 west of Edmonton closed due to tanker fire

Stony Plain RCMP closed down a portion of Highway 16 west of Edmonton Wednesday night due to a tanker fire.

The highway was shut down in both directions between Range Road 30 and Range Road 31, about 50 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police said a collision occurred on the highway involving a tanker that was hauling jet fuel. The collision caused the tanker to catch fire.

RCMP said residences in the area were evacuated for safety reasons.

