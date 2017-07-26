Temporary FrontCounter BC office set up in Kelowna

The provincial government is taking an extra step to accommodate homeowners impacted by the spring floods in the Central Okanagan.

It has set up a FrontCounter BC office in Kelowna where homeowners whose docks were destroyed by the high waters must apply before they’re rebuilt.

An estimated 1,200 docks on Okanagan Lake are in need of repair or were destroyed during the floods.

The Kelowna FrontCounter BC office is located in the Ministry of Agriculture building, 1690 Powick Road.

The ministry is offering FrontCounter BC services in Kelowna on a temporary basis, until at least October 31, 2017.

Landowners are not entitled to construct flood protection works on Crown land fronting their property, including filled areas that extend beyond the property below the natural boundary.