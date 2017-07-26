Wildfire forces new evacuation order northeast of Clinton
The Elephant Hill wildfire has forced an evacuation order for a number of properties northeast of Clinton.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the rapidly moving wildfire continues to threaten properties northeast of the city.
On Tuesday night, an evacuation order was issued for the following properties:
- 7737, 7845, 8030 Fenton Rd
- 8856 Linden Rd
- 1357 to 2025 Mound Rd
- 1577 Mound-Loon Lake Rd
In the meantime, some other evacuees impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire are getting to go home.
Orders and alerts have been partially rescinded in the Clinton corridor, Loon Lake, Green Lake, and Cache Creek area west of Ashcroft.
Residents are reminded to check the TNRD website for updates.
