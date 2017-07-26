BC Wildfire

More
BC Wildfire
July 26, 2017 9:28 am

Wildfire forces new evacuation order northeast of Clinton

By Online News Producer  Global News

Horses that survived a wildfire stand outside a neighbouring home to feed after numerous homes were destroyed by fire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. Ranchers in the centre of British Columbia's cattle country are facing "heartbreak" as they return to scorched fields, dead and displaced livestock and damaged infrastructure following weeks of wildfires.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

The Elephant Hill wildfire has forced an evacuation order for a number of properties northeast of Clinton.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the rapidly moving wildfire continues to threaten properties northeast of the city.

On Tuesday night, an evacuation order was issued for the following properties:

  • 7737, 7845, 8030 Fenton Rd
  • 8856 Linden Rd
  • 1357 to 2025 Mound Rd
  • 1577 Mound-Loon Lake Rd

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

MAP: Current location of wildfires burning around B.C.

In the meantime, some other evacuees impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire are getting to go home.

Orders and alerts have been partially rescinded in the Clinton corridor, Loon Lake, Green Lake, and Cache Creek area west of Ashcroft.

Residents are reminded to check the TNRD website for updates.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
bc wildfire map
BC wildfire map 2017
BC wildfires
Clinton
clinton evacuation
Elephant Hill fire
Elephant Hill wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News