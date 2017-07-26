Wildfire forces new evacuation order northeast of Clinton

The Elephant Hill wildfire has forced an evacuation order for a number of properties northeast of Clinton.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the rapidly moving wildfire continues to threaten properties northeast of the city.

On Tuesday night, an evacuation order was issued for the following properties:

7737, 7845, 8030 Fenton Rd

8856 Linden Rd

1357 to 2025 Mound Rd

1577 Mound-Loon Lake Rd

In the meantime, some other evacuees impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire are getting to go home.

Orders and alerts have been partially rescinded in the Clinton corridor, Loon Lake, Green Lake, and Cache Creek area west of Ashcroft.

Residents are reminded to check the TNRD website for updates.