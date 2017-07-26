Couple marries after meeting on ‘Jeopardy!’

Four years ago, Maryanne Lewell and Michael Townes met as contestants on Jeopardy! and now they are married.

The couple, both teachers, competed on the game show’s annual “Teacher’s Tournament” and hit it off.

Lewell, from New Brunswick, and Townes from Greenville County, South Carolina, met in the green room of the Jeopardy! studios according to The New York Times where they began to chat.

The Times revealed the pair continued to talk after their day of filming the popular quiz show over drinks.

“She was so sweet and smart and easy to talk to,” Townes told the news outlet.

“Mike was just a fun person to be with,” Lewell said. “I find a sense of humour to be pretty attractive.”

Despite neither winning the tournament, they stayed in touch.

Even the show’s host Alex Trebek offered his congratulations to the happy couple, “My congratulations to the couple,” he wrote in an email, as he couldn’t make the wedding. “Although Maryanne and Michael are not the first couple to have met at Jeopardy and gone on to be married, they participated in one of our best ‘Teachers Tournaments.’”

“Even though neither won the competition,” he continued. “They certainly are ‘Winners in Love.’”

The couple married on July 4, almost four years after meeting.