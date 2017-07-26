Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and The Weeknd dominate MTV VMA nominations

The MTV Video Music Award nominations have been announced and Kendrick Lamar is at the front of the pack.

But it’s not just who was nominated that’s making news. Like the Movie and TV Awards, MTV has decided to take gender out of the equation at the VMAs, no longer having separate categories for Best Male and Female Video, replacing them with the more straightforward Artist of the Year.

Last year, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, MTV General Manager Amy Doyle said of the decision to eliminate gendered acting awards at the Movie and TV Awards, “Great acting is great acting, no matter what the gender or non-gender.”

“It really was a cultural statement,” Doyle said. “And it really is reflective about the audience’s views and when you look at the culture as a whole, you had a man against a woman running for president [last year]. It just felt like a dated construct for a category.”

The leading contenders are Lamar, who received eight nominations for the music video for HUMBLE, and Katy Perry and The Weeknd, each with five nods.

Voting for the top eight categories began July 25 at vma.mtv.com, and fans will be able to vote directly for Best New Artist via Twitter direct message beginning August 18. The top two contenders for Best New Artist will be revealed during the live broadcast pre-show and will be crowned the winner during the awards ceremony.

The 2017 MTV VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 27.

Here are the full list of nominees in each category:

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – Reminder (XO/Republic Records)

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

Best New Artist

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don’t Talk Anymore (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) (Republic Records)

Best Pop Video

Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus – Malibu (RCA Records)

Best Hip Hop Video

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – Bounce Back (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I’m The One (Epic Records/We The Best)

Best Dance Video

Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – My Way (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – Cold Water (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

Best Rock Video

Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace (Island)

Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day – Bang Bang (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters – Run (RCA Records)

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – Light (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend – Surefire (Columbia Records)

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – Thunder (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey – Now or Never (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic (Atlantic Records) (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – Reminder (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – Reminder (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West – Fade (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)

Sia – The Greatest (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future – Mask Off (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – Wyclef Jean (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – Green Light (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – Reminder (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)