Hague, Sask. man found sitting with injured woman, charged with attempted murder

Rosthern RCMP say a 67-year-old man who was found sitting with an injured woman is facing a charge of attempted murder.

At around 8:30 a.m. CT on Monday, police were called to the town of Hague, Sask.

When officers arrived, both the man and woman were found sitting outside a local home. RCMP said they are known to each other.

The woman was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Lenis Neufeld, of Hague, was arrested without incident.

RCMP said Neufeld is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Hague is approximately 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.