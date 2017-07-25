Woman in suspicious package video may have contacted Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police may have found the woman in a video possibly tied to the Alexa Emerson case.

In a release on Tuesday, police said a young woman contacted them in their ongoing attempts to identify the woman in the video.

Investigators want to talk to the woman in the video after it surfaced in April at the height of a series of white power scares and bomb threats in the city.

In the video, the woman claims that Emerson is not responsible for the suspicious packages.

The call to find the woman was renewed on the weekend when Saskatoon Crime Stoppers asked for help in identifying her in what they called ‘the greatest ‘Where’s Waldo’ internet challenge ever.’”

Investigators have stated the woman is not a suspect but may be a witness in the case.

Members of the targeted enforcement unit said they are now attempting to contact the woman to confirm she is the same person in the video.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, is facing 83 charges for a series of suspicious white powder package scares and bomb threats in the city dating from the fall of 2016 and this spring.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 15.