Crime Stoppers using social media to identify woman police may consider witness

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers is using Facebook in an attempt to identify a woman in relation to the Amanda Totchek investigation.

Totchek, also known as Alexa Emerson, is in custody and charged with numerous offences after a slew of bomb threats and suspicious packages in Saskatoon.

Crime Stoppers officials said the unidentified woman is not a suspect but police need to speak with her.

“Another unique initiative to help locate someone … this one is not wanted or a suspect, but rather someone police would consider a witness,” Crime Stoppers tweeted on Sunday.

Information received suggests the unidentified woman may have sold her video-creating services on a website, fiverr.com, or one similar to it.

Crime Stopper’s “Where’s Waldo” internet challenge is asking for someone to find her online profile.

“In the place of a cash reward we offer you the opportunity of untold glory and internet fame should you find her,” read the Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to direct message Crime Stoppers.