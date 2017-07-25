Overnight storms bring massive hail to Westman

A big summer storm lit up the sky over Winnipeg and dropped sizable hail across Western Manitoba.

The storm Monday brought hail bigger than loonies to the town of Alexander, west of Brandon.

Alexander resident David Mathews says it came in two batches half an hour apart.

“Thankfully it was short-lived, so there was not much damage. I haven’t heard of any damage, actually,” Matthews told CJOB’s Hal Anderson. “My van was parked under a tree, which helped.”

He says he was inside reading a book when he heard the hail. He thought someone was throwing stones at his window.

Alexander wasn’t the only town hit with big hail.

“Medora got tennis ball-sized hail, Treherne got ping pong ball-sized hail, Carmen saw toonie-sized hail, and St. Adolphe got golf-ball-sized hail,” Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell explained.

While the storm produced big hail, it wasn’t the strongest system the province has seen this summer.

“We have had other storms that have produced really significant downpours, we’ve had straight-line wind damage reported and at least two confirmed tornadoes,” Hasell said.”We’re in the middle of the season, the peak is usually some time around the end of July, early August. We might have a couple days reprieve but it’s not over.”