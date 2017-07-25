Ronnie Hawkins cuts asking price of Peterborough-area manor

Music legend Ronnie “The Hawk” Hawkins says he’s ready to leave his nest and decades of musical memories.

Hawkins is selling Hawkstone Manor, located on Stoney Lake about 40 kilometres north of Peterborough, Ont. It has been home for the rockabilly legend for 46 years.

“If this old house could write a book — like the old bus of mine — a lot of superstars would have to leave the country,” Hawkins chuckled.

The asking price for the mansion four years ago was $15 million. But it garnered little interest. Now Hawkins hopes the 165 acres of prime real estate and 4,000 feet of waterfront will fetch $4.25 million.

Hawkins and his wife, Wanda, plan to build a home in Peterborough to be closer to family.

“It’s a bargain,” said Wanda. “But it’s something we got to put in our past and move on.”

The nine-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hosted a who’s who of rock, blues and country. Regulars include Kris Kristofferson, David Clayton Thomas, Robbie Robertson, Blue Rodeo and close friend Gordon Lightfoot who wrote his famous song Sundown at one of two guest cottages.

Even the old barn was a focal spot for Canadian rockers such as Rush.

“They said it’s the best sound they ever got,” recalled the 86-year-old Hawkins. “Lots of people that played in that barn said it’s got some sort of echo that sounds good.”

But Hawkins – who capped off his career with an Order of Canada and overcame pancreatic cancer – says he and his wife can no longer maintain the home where they raised three children.

If it’s not sold, they may rent out the mansion during the summer months — but not before one final visit by Kristofferson, who’s expected this fall.

“We’re going to try to record a little more and have the final party here in September,” said Hawkins. “I hope it happens. If I can stay alive that long, it’s going to be a good one.”

The home is listed by Sotheby’s Canada.