B.C. wildfires: The fight to save 108 Mile Ranch

In the past few weeks, wildfires have ripped through the 108 Mile Ranch area, and now, residents are getting a look at the damage left behind.

The fire department, all volunteers, worked around the clock to protect the community.

On Saturday, residents were cleared to return home but firefighters are still working to protect the region from the Gustafsen wildfire, still estimated to be 5,700 hectares in size.

It is now 100 per cent contained.

Firefighters are still building guards around the fire to make sure the community remains protected.

The 24-member volunteer crew all have other paid jobs, but when their community needed them, they stepped up to join the fight to save their homes.



“Right now, they’re helping forestry crews put out hotspots around homes that residents will be coming back to,” said volunteer fire Chief Marcelle Ried.

The crew helps to protect 11,000 hectares and within that boundary lie close to 1,400 homes.

“[The flames] ripped through here really fast,” said Ried. “It was very high heat.”

The team has been working very long days and continue to put out hotspots around the region.

About a dozen homes were destroyed by the Gustafsen wildfire but those whose homes were saved are very grateful to the volunteer firefighters who stayed behind to fight.

“We’re here for the community — we volunteer our time and our hours,” said Ried.

-With files from Neetu Garcha