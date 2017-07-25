Bob Layton Editorial: Canadian cannabis clarity

Several Canadian premiers are spending their summer wondering if they will get some cannabis clarity from Ottawa, or if they will have to ask for a delay in legalizing marijuana.

They want more information on how the weed will be distributed and sold, and what we are doing about health care and safety on the road.

Police need the proper equipment to tell them which drivers are stoned.

In New Brunswick, today, the medical society says making pot legal does not make it safe, especially for youth. Doctors say marijuana use is linked to addiction, psychiatric disorders, attention deficits, and can significantly harm brain development in those under the age of 25.

Will schools need special training in how to handle students who had some Black Beauty for breakfast?

Will some of the marijuana tax money go to cancer research as peer pressure possibly increases the number of smokers?

And, I really wonder if marijuana tax money will be gathered and spent the same hypocritical way as tobacco tax revenue: Telling people not to smoke because it’s bad for their health, even as they pass the dutchie taxes on the left hand side.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.