Another rescue on Penticton channel prompts warning from fire department

Emergency crews were called out to the Penticton channel Monday afternoon to rescue a group of rafters.

Fire crews said three people had their rafts tied together. When they tried to pass under the Green Avenue Bridge, the rafts wrapped around either side of the bridge’s middle pillar.

Fire crews managed to save the three people and bring them to shore safely. They were shaken up, but not injured.

A similar situation turned fatal last month; a 20-year-old man drowned after he and his friends tied their air mattresses together.

The man became caught up in the rope that tied them together and couldn’t be saved.

The rescues prompted a warning from the fire department:

PFD. Rescues another floater today caught around the bridge support. PFD urges floaters not to tie your floating devices together. — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 24, 2017

The three people rescued are believed to be tourists.