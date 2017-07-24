‘Demovictions’ on the agenda as controversial Metrotown plan goes to Burnaby Council

The issue of so-called “demovictions” is back on the agenda Monday night with Burnaby City Council expected to vote on the “Metrotown Downtown Plan.”

The controversial proposal would see a mass rezoning of the Metrotown area into a high-density downtown.

Hundreds of affordable rental units in Burnaby’s Metrotown could be lost as the city aims to increase the densification of the transit hub with high-rise condos.

In an interview on the proposal with CKNW last year, Mayor Derek Corrigan defended the plan as necessary.

“You can’t have the cheapest housing units, you’ve got in the most valuable land that you’ve got. Metrotown and the land at Brentwood is so valuable because it’s so close to transit. So if you believe you want transit-oriented density, you have to make the hard decisions to accommodate change,” Corrigan said.

But housing advocates warn the plan will force the mass displacement of low-income renters from one of the last affordable pockets in the city.

“To keep people in the community you’ve got to make sure you have affordable housing in the area, and right now the only affordable housing are these older rental buildings,” said Rick McGowan with the Metrotown Residents’ Association.

“The new buildings will not be affordable. People will have to move out of the neighbourhood. And chances are they won’t be able to come back.”

McGowan said he’s not against development, but argues the city has failed to truly consult residents, and is trying to sneak the plan through at the last council meeting of the summer, while many people are on vacation.

A protest from two anti-demoviction groups is scheduled to take place outside City Hall prior to the meeting, which kicks off at 7 p.m.